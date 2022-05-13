Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meeting - Minister Koonjoo-Shah Discusses Proposals With Finance Minister

12 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A policy dialogue meeting in view of the preparation of the 2022-2023 Budget was held, this afternoon in Port Louis, between the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, and the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Koonjoo-Shah underlined that she had a very fruitful meeting with the Finance Minister adding that she is confident that all proposals put forward by her Ministry will be given due consideration in the forthcoming Budget.

She also highlighted that discussions focused mainly on policies and strategies of her Ministry aimed at putting women at the centre of all economic and social developments.

