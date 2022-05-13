Mauritius: Prime Minister Receives the President of the Institute for Research On Cultural Literature

press release

The President of the Institute for Research on Cultural Literature, India, Dr Banwarilall Jayodiya, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis. He was accompanied by a five-member delegation.

In a statement, Dr Jayodiya underlined that the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was cordial and fruitful. He further spoke of the longstanding relationship that exists between India and Mauritius.

Discussions, he added, also focused on further promoting the knowledge of the Ramayana scripture.