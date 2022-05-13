Mauritius: Fazsoi - General Laurent Cluzel Meets Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

The Commandant Supérieur des Forces armées dans la Zone sud de l'Ocean Indien (FAZSOI), General Laurent Cluzel, called on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, General Laurent Cluzel said that discussions focused mainly on bilateral cooperation between FAZSOI and Mauritius in the field of military, defense forces and operational activities.

He recalled that both the FAZSOI and Mauritius have been working together for many years for the protection of the national territory and to facilitate regional cooperation. He emphasised that collaboration should be reinforced to further develop synergy to improve coordinated actions.

General Cluzel also underlined that Mauritius fully participated in a recent regional military meeting organised in Reunion Island, which is a testimony of military cooperation.

The FAZSOI are considered as the French military backbone in the Indian Ocean zone which has as principal objective to fight regional maritime threats. They are actively involved in different regional programmes particularly the Maritime Security Programme, thereby promoting maritime security and safety in Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region.