Mauritius: Fazsoi - General Laurent Cluzel Meets Prime Minister Jugnauth

12 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Commandant Supérieur des Forces armées dans la Zone sud de l'Ocean Indien (FAZSOI), General Laurent Cluzel, called on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, General Laurent Cluzel said that discussions focused mainly on bilateral cooperation between FAZSOI and Mauritius in the field of military, defense forces and operational activities.

He recalled that both the FAZSOI and Mauritius have been working together for many years for the protection of the national territory and to facilitate regional cooperation. He emphasised that collaboration should be reinforced to further develop synergy to improve coordinated actions.

General Cluzel also underlined that Mauritius fully participated in a recent regional military meeting organised in Reunion Island, which is a testimony of military cooperation.

The FAZSOI are considered as the French military backbone in the Indian Ocean zone which has as principal objective to fight regional maritime threats. They are actively involved in different regional programmes particularly the Maritime Security Programme, thereby promoting maritime security and safety in Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X