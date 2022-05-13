Mauritius: SME Mauritius Ltd Awards Certificates to Trainees Who Completed a Pastry Course

press release

An award of certificate ceremony was held, yesterday, at SME Mauritius Ltd Branch's in Bel Air for 12 women who participated in a Pastry course offered on a twelve-week period. On that occasion, pastry products prepared by participants were presented.

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SME Mauritius Ltd, Mr Ravin Rampersad, and other personalities were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Mr Bholah highlighted that the Pastry Course was run by SME Mauritius Ltd with the objective of empowering potential entrepreneurs with the required skills to develop their own businesses. On this note, he invited the participants to use the knowledge and skills acquired in the course to start their own pastry businesses.

In addition, the Minister urged the trainees to take advantages of the various schemes provided by SME Mauritius Ltd as well as the facilities offered by the Development Bank of Mauritius to grow their businesses further.

Speaking on how entrepreneurs can benefit from the Cooperatives and Industrial Development sector, Mr Bholah stressed that they must be geared on the cooperatives' business model. In this context, he indicated that his Ministry has negotiated with stakeholders so that entrepreneurs can market their products over two days instead of the current one day at the Quatre Bornes Market as the market is situated in an appropriate commercial region.

On this score, the Minister appealed to the entrepreneurs to take advantage of this facility to market their pastry products. "Such marketing will make your products available to the public at attractive prices and will benefit both the entrepreneurs and the public", he added.

The role of SME Mauritius Ltd, he further underlined, comprises promoting the SME sector through the provision of the right framework through empowerment and training of future and current entrepreneurs, as well as business development support and incentives. In this context, Minister Bholah indicated that the construction of a state-of-the-art market in Bel Air to the tune of some Rs 2 million with several facilities for Cooperators and SMEs is in the pipeline.