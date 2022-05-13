Mauritius: SME Mauritius Ltd Awards Certificates to Trainees Who Completed a Pastry Course

12 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

An award of certificate ceremony was held, yesterday, at SME Mauritius Ltd Branch's in Bel Air for 12 women who participated in a Pastry course offered on a twelve-week period. On that occasion, pastry products prepared by participants were presented.

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SME Mauritius Ltd, Mr Ravin Rampersad, and other personalities were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Mr Bholah highlighted that the Pastry Course was run by SME Mauritius Ltd with the objective of empowering potential entrepreneurs with the required skills to develop their own businesses. On this note, he invited the participants to use the knowledge and skills acquired in the course to start their own pastry businesses.

In addition, the Minister urged the trainees to take advantages of the various schemes provided by SME Mauritius Ltd as well as the facilities offered by the Development Bank of Mauritius to grow their businesses further.

Speaking on how entrepreneurs can benefit from the Cooperatives and Industrial Development sector, Mr Bholah stressed that they must be geared on the cooperatives' business model. In this context, he indicated that his Ministry has negotiated with stakeholders so that entrepreneurs can market their products over two days instead of the current one day at the Quatre Bornes Market as the market is situated in an appropriate commercial region.

On this score, the Minister appealed to the entrepreneurs to take advantage of this facility to market their pastry products. "Such marketing will make your products available to the public at attractive prices and will benefit both the entrepreneurs and the public", he added.

The role of SME Mauritius Ltd, he further underlined, comprises promoting the SME sector through the provision of the right framework through empowerment and training of future and current entrepreneurs, as well as business development support and incentives. In this context, Minister Bholah indicated that the construction of a state-of-the-art market in Bel Air to the tune of some Rs 2 million with several facilities for Cooperators and SMEs is in the pipeline.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X