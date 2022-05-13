Mauritius: Priorities of Cultural and Creative Sectors Presented Ahead of 2022-2023 Budget

press release

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, spelt out to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, his priorities regarding the cultural and creative sectors during the policy dialogue held, this afternoon, in Port Louis, in the context of the preparation of the 2022 - 2023 Budget.

In a statement, after the meeting, Mr Teeluck said that his main proposition related to an Incubator Scheme whose aim would be to provide budding artists with the resources, means, and infrastructure they need to create, produce, and market any form or work of art, while receiving the required guidance and support to succeed.

The Minister was adamant that emerging artists with talents and high potential had to be offered adequate assistance for them to attain higher international status. He cited the example of the local music group ANONYM, which was being sponsored by the Ministry so that it could play the first part of French Singer Christophe Maé's concert at the Olympia in France.

As for national heritage, Mr Teeluck recalled that the Intercontinental Slavery Museum was a long-term project, adding that Phases 1 and 2 had been completed and the Museum was already hosting several activities and exhibitions.

According to the Minister, Government, so far, had given due consideration to the cultural and creative sectors. He was of the view that the upcoming budget would continue to cater to the requirements pertaining to arts and cultural heritage.