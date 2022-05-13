Nigeria: Taraba Ambush - Troops Embark On Search and Rescue for Missing Personnel

13 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that its troops of 93 Battalion have launched out, on a search and rescue mission for a personnel who is missing in action while responding to a distress call of an attack on Tati community, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state in the early hours of Tuesday 20 May 2022.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Ditector of Army Public Relations ssid, "The troops had launched out swiftly on receiving a distress call that Tati community was under attack and razed by suspected bandits.

"While in pursuit of the bandits, troops fell into an ambush staged by the criminals.

"The troops fought fiercely through the ambush neutralizing four of the bandits.

"Sadly, during the fire fight, six gallant soldiers paid the supreme price, while one personnel is missing in action.

"However, a reinforcement team from 6 Brigade deployed against the fleeing bandits at Ananum village in Donga Local Government Area of the state, neutralized 2 additional bandits and recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one pistol, one locally fabricated gun, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 3 motorbikes.

"Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel.

"The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies."

