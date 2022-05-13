Nigeria: Banditry - NAF Explains Why There Is Relative Peace in Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara

Abuja — The Nigerian Airforce has attributed the relative Peace in several parts of the North West including states like Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara states to enhanced synergy among the military and proactive offensive operations targeted at clearing identified hideouts of bandits and terrorists making life unbearable for Nigerians.

This is just as the NAF also disclosed that it is restratergizing on tactics and operations aimed at being ahead of the enemies of the nation and defeating security challenges noting that in Asymmetric Warfare which is the order of today's insecurity, "Is not like a situation where you are fighting a visible enemy or engaging in face to face combat. So we must look for ways to re-strategize. We can't be doing the same thing over and over again, when the enemies are re-strategizing".

These disclosures were made on Thursday in Abuja at a briefing by the Chairman, NAF 58th Anniversary Organizing Committee/Re-Union 2022, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye and the Director, NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

While Air Commodore Abidoye disclosed that the anniversary seminar will be used to deliberate on/brainstorm on ways of enhancing operational efficiency and clearing the enemies from their hideouts as well as ensuring improved workable intelligence, Air Commodore Gabkwet disclosed that the present leadership of the NAF is focused on getting the job of wiping out terrorists/bandits from their enclaves, to make Nigerians live in peace and security, done.

"In the last 2 to 3 weeks, Nigerians must have experienced peace returning to parts of the North West, to states like Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and others. This is due to the efforts of the NAF and other security agencies in jointly ensuring that these criminal elements don't enjoy freedom of space and action", the DOPRI said.

On the anniversary celebration, Air Commodore Abidoye said, "The forthcoming Nigerian Air Force 58th Anniversary Celebration will hold from 19 to 21 May 2022 at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kano. The NAF in its 58 years of existence has no doubt grown into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond.

"It has also continued to make significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent. It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years.

Disclosing that the Theme of the 58th Anniversary Celebration, is "Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives", he said, "The choice of this year's theme is deliberate as it is aimed at emphasizing renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the Services and other security agencies as well as consolidate on the gains of the employment of airpower especially at this critical stage in our Nation's history.

"It is also in tandem with the Chief of the Air Staff's vision "To enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives".

Abidoye listed activities to mark this year's Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration, including enlightening the citizens of Nigerian Air Force efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality within the Country, as Medical Outreaches to host communities across the country adding that there will be Juma'at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Service on Friday, 13 and Sunday, 15 May 2022 respectively.

"The Anniversary will feature a Seminar which is scheduled to hold on 19 May 2022 as well as the Pulling out Ceremony of members of 35th and 36th Regular Course who recently retired from the Service.

"Specifically, the Seminar will provide opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on air to ground integration and operational efficiency as well as optimizing Nigerian Air Force platforms for effective joint force employment. The focal point of the Seminar is to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting us as a Nation.

"There will be series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at Nigerian Air Force units across the country. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers' Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano State. All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years.

A golf kitty will also be held in Kano while other sporting activities will take place simultaneously in all Nigerian Air Force units across the country on Friday, 20 May 2022. Still on Friday, 20 May 2022, there will be a Re-Union Night to honour some retired senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force after many years of meritorious service to our dear Country.

"The activities marking the Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration is expected to end on Saturday, 21 May 2022 with a ceremonial parade, symbolic fly-past, Research and Development (R&D) exhibition and photo gallery display.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour for the ceremonial parade, fly-past, R&D exhibition and the photo gallery display."