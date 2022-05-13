Uganda: FDC Candidate in Omoro Is Out of Danger-Police

12 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Police in the Aswa region have said that they are investigating the alleged kidnap of Dick Denis Owani, the FDC candidate in the forthcoming Omoro county by-election.

Earlier on Thursday, FDC announced through their social media channels that their candidate had been kidnapped and unknown gunmen.

Now in a statement, Aswa River police PRO ASP Ongom David Mudong has said that they are investigating the circumstances around the claim.

Ongom said that although the issue is being investigated, the said candidate "is out of danger" and police has taken on the matter.

"We do take matters of threats to life, including abductions seriously. Our regional teams in Aswa and North Kyoga have opened up general inquiries to help prove or disprove the allegations," Ongom said.

"We further wish to inform the public that the complainant in this alleged incident is out of danger and has gone for nomination."

According to police, Ongom alleges that he was abducted by occupants of an unknown vehicle who were trailing him.

"Owani claims they kidnapped him at Adida village in Omoro district but later abandoned him at Corner Kamdini in Oyam district," Ongom said.

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat said that the candidate ran to Kamdini police station at around 1 am for his own safety after the kidnap ordeal.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday embarked on the nomination exercise of candidates that want to take part in the Omoro county MP by-election. The by-election will be held on May 26.

