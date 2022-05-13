Ghana: Police Investigate Death of 2 Brothers At Agyamasu

13 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — The Bekwai Police are investigating the mystery surrounding the death of two siblings said to have been trapped in a well at Agyamasu in the Bewkai Municipality of Ashanti.

A police source at Bewkaimentioned the names of the deceased as AdamaAwuni, 20, and his younger brother, Ibrahim Awuni, 18.

According to the source, deceased's father hired some workers to work on his well containing water, and the brothers decided to offer help.

The workers were said to have asked the brothers to keep watch on the machine which was being used for the work as they attended to a woman from the same area.

The source said the machine stopped working and the elder brother entered the well (hole) to spark it.

After Awuni was trapped in the well, his younger brother entered the well to find out what was happening, and he was also trapped.

When the workers returned they found the two brothers dead in the well.

The police source said fire service personnel removed the dead bodies from the well and deposited at Bekwai Hospital for autopsy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X