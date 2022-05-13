Rwanda: Kiyovu Refute Rumours of Coach Arrest As Title Race Heats Up

Juvénal Mvukiyehe, the president of topflight league side SC Kiyovu, has played down rumours that head coach Francis Haringingo was arrested as 'a distraction' ahead of their league clash against APR.

Over the last few days, there were reports in fan circles and some radio sports shows that Haringingo was under Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) custody for allegedly accepting a Rwf6 million match-fixing bride so they can drop points against leaders APR.

With the two challengers only separated by three points and the race for the Rwanda premier league title at a crucial stage, they face-off on Saturday, May 14, in what could be a title-determining encounter.

In a statement released by the club via their Twitter page on Thursday, Mvukiyehe stressed that head coach Haringingo and players are all well in camp preparing for the upcoming fixture.

"The rumours of his (Haringingo's) arrest are absolutely not true. The coach and all players are in camp and in good form preparing for our match on Saturday," Mvukiyehe said.

There will be a lot at stake at Kigali Stadium on Saturday with both sides trying to avoid any last-minute slip-ups. Kiyovu are vying for their first league silverware in 29 years, whereas champions APR look to retain it for a third successive season.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, APR top the league table with 60 points, followed by Kiyovu at 57 points. Third-placed AS Kigali (43), Rayon Sports (43), and Mukura (40) battle to secure a place in the top four.

"I visited the team in camp and they are optimistic asocc

bout fighting for all the three points," Mvukiyehe further noted.

Kiyovu, who were the most successful club in Rwanda before 1994 with six championships, held APR to a goalless draw in their first meeting of the season in January.