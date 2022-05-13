Eritrea: Meeting of PFDJ Organizations in Germany

PFDJ organizations in Germany organized a discussion forum on 7 and 8 May in the city of Manheim focusing on national affairs.

At the meeting in which representatives from various cities of Germany took part, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, said that the discussion forum in which a number of representatives physically took part will have a significant contribution to the implementation of national programs in general and that of resistance activities in particular.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, on his part presented a report focusing on the political, organizational, economic, and social activities of the PFDJ organizations in Germany and Europe as well as the contribution of nationals towards the National Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and future programs.

At the seminar conducted on "Politics and Political Competence", Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Consul General of Eritrea in Frankfurt, indicated that without political competence economic and social developments could not be realized and called for exerting strong effort in that regard.

At the meeting concise report on the 16th YPFDJ conference that was held in April in Rome, Italy, was presented.

The participants also conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.