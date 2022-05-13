Somalia: Somali PM Receives ONLF Commander At His Office

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, received at his office Abdikarin Sheikh Muse Qalbi Dhagah on Thursday after arriving in Mogadishu.

The ONLF commander was illegally handed over to the Government of Ethiopia in mid-2017 by the former government led by Hassan Ali Khaire.

Roble avenged the atrocities committed against him and his ONLF organization.

The Federal Government of Somalia in January this year revoked an earlier decision by the Council of Ministers, which described Qalbi Dhagah and the ONLF as terrorists.

The PM gave Qalbi Dhagah the flag of the republic, presented him with a medal, and thanked the Somali people for their support of this Somali citizen who was unjustly extradited to a foreign country.