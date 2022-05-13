Sudan: Wali - Zero Basic Services in Sudan's Blue Nile State

ED Damazin / El Roseires — The Wali (governor) of Sudan's Blue Nile state, says that basic services across the region have ground to a halt in all localities, except for El Roseires and the state capital Ed Damazin.

The Wali called on the public to "be patient". He asserts that he when he took office, he found the state "in a very miserable situation". and that no services were available after the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement.

He explained that over the last period, the state government was indeed able to provide some of the water pumps needed for the town of El Roseires and state capital Ed Damazin, has raised the electricity generating capacity, in addition to implementing some legislation related to the Juba Agreement.

