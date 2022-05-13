Gambia: WCR Zonal Tournament Final Set for May 21st

12 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021-2022 West Coast Region (WCR) zonal football tournament is slated for 21st May 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4.30 pm. The long-awaited final will feature Sanyang and Gunjur.

Sanyang progressed to the final after their 2-0 aggregate win over Brufut in their semifinal encounter. Gunjur sailed to the final following their 6-2 aggregate victory over Brikama in their semifinal clash.

The final is expected to attract spectators from West Coast Region and other parts of the country.

