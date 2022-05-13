Liberia: Toga Mcintosh Threads Tricky Path

Liberia's former Foreign Minister Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh appears to be treading a tricky path of deep secrecy ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Dr. McIntosh appeared doggy escaping to provide a direct answer despite attempts to get him to reveal his interest.

After recently declining his appointment by President George Manneh Weah as Good Governance Commission chair, speculations erupted here that Dr. McIntosh was heading back to his former party, the Unity Party (UP), to battle its current political leader and former Liberian Vice President, Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the party's presidential ticket.

The speculation spread widely after Dr. McIntosh, who served in 2017 as the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change's (CDC's) national campaign chairman, wrote President Weah recently expressing his desire to fully participate in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Responding to the speculation about his desire to contest UP's primaries during his appearance on the Super Morning Show on State broadcaster ELBC Wednesday, 11 May 2022, Dr. McIntosh said whether you want to go to your old party or another party, the choice is not centered around the presidency.

Using a Bassa parable to further answer the question, Dr. McIntosh said when you are eating, "there is a spot [where] the spoon or your hand reaches [and] the mouth opens."

He noted, however, that when he finishes his consultation with his people he will announce his decision to the public.

McIntosh explained that the day he went to join the Unity Party many years ago, the party was in one room with benches, adding, "we took it from that one room, day and night working to the point where it became a ruling party."

But he said Mr. Boakai too has played his role and he is a suitable person, adding that he does not contest Boakai's suitability for the party's presidential ticket.

"All I am saying is I am going to be an active participant in the 2023 elections," said Dr. McIntosh.

He continued that if Boakai emerges on the party's ticket and the party gives him all of what it needs to give him to be able to compete effectively, then of course he's going to emerge as president.

"But it is not enough to be nominated, you have to now work to earn that post," said Dr. McIntosh.

For the last election held in 2017, Dr. McIntosh said he was the national campaign chairman for the ruling CDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The last election I was out there. I was the national chairman of the last election for the CDC. I was [a] member of the, you know, I played a major role. That was participation. I was not a presidential candidate, I was not a senatorial candidate," said Dr. McIntosh.

Explaining further about his plan to be an active participant, Dr. McIntosh explained that participation means you could get out there and contest the presidency, vice presidency, a Senate or representative seat for your county.

More to that, he said it means that you could support a candidate for any of the elected offices, and finally, he could make appearances on radio stations to help guide the voter population.

Asked which of the six options of participation he is keen on, Dr. McIntosh argued that any rational person, when making a decision that affects you and your family, career and friends, would subject each option to critical analysis.

He declined squarely on stating what exactly he will go for in the coming election.

In a related development, Dr. McIntosh said he didn't have the opportunity to have had a tete - a - tete around his nomination as Good Governance Chair by President Weah.

"When the President made the nomination, first of all, I was out of the country. Secondly, there was no consultation, because, with modern technology, I can be contacted anywhere in the world," said Dr. McIntosh.

He said upon his nomination, he flew back home to hold consultation because in making decisions, you ought to know your marching orders. President Weah withdrew Dr. McIntosh's appointment and wished him well in his future endeavors.