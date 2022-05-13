Ghana: Gunmen Attack Ambulance Carrying Bawku Conflict Victim

Bawku — An ambulance, carrying a victim, who suffered injuries in the renewed chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, to the hospital, has been attacked by unknown gunmen.

The driver of the ambulance fled the scene, according to eyewitness account.

The attack happened when the vehicle was transporting the victim and two of his relatives to the Tamale Teaching Hospital after referral to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The eyewitness said that, the gunmen, laid ambush along the Bawku-Bolgatanga road in Binduri, opened fire at the vehicle.

It took the timely intervention of a joint Police/Military security force to bring the situation under control.

"After the attack, when the military and police rushed to their rescue, they were driven back to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital. They are being escorted to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH)," another source spoke to Ghanaian Times on condition of anonymity.

A medical officer (name withheld) at TTH said, "The victim and his relatives have arrived. We are attending to him, and he is responding to treatment.

"His sister who also suffered bruises on the forehead has been treated. They will be fine."

Several calls to reach the police to confirm the highway attack have been unsuccessful.

The incident occurred a day after the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, announced a renewal of the curfew hours in Bawku from 8 pm - 5 am.