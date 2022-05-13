Ghana: FDA Shuts Down Restaurant Over Food Poison Allegation

13 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenki

The East Legon branch of Marwako Restaurant in Accra was yesterday closed down by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) over allegation of food poisoning by some patrons of the facility.

The authority said it had begun investigations into the alleged complaints by the consumers.

The Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the FDA, Mr Joseph Yaw -Bernie Bennie, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday a team from the Surveillance and Food Safety unit of the FDA had been sent to the scene to investigate the alleged poisoning.

Mr Bennie stated that the FDA would also contact other agencies on the issue as part of investigations.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the FDA on the matter, it assured the public of a thorough investigation of the issue and take appropriate actions.

"Additionally, the FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public," it said.

The Ghanaian Timessighted complaints on social media by some consumers on the alleged food poisoning after allegedly consuming meals at the Marwako Fast Food over the weekend.

It was reported that some patrons who visited the fast food joint with their families have since been rushed to various health care facilities for treatment.

The consumers were said to have reported to the health centres with complaints of dysentery and stomach aches.

Some victims who shared their experience on their twitter handles painted a gloomy picture of the incidence and the risk to individuals' health.

"Nyaho clinic apparently has over 70 patients who all got sick from Marwako", one individual who goes by the name Ibrah said.

"I work in a health facility and yes: We've received such cases too, and it's always a family and kids. How sad" another shared.

"We thought we were the only ones who ate their food on Saturday May 7, we are still on medication for food poisoning."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X