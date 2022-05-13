Ghana: NGO Appeals for Support for Fishermen to Repair Boats, Net in Kedzi, Vodza

Ghanaians have been implored to support the people of Kedzi and Vodza in the Volta Region to raise an estimated amount of GH¢259, 690 to repair their canoes and nets that were destroyed by a storm last month.

This comes off at the back of a storm that destroyed the nets and canoes of fishermen who went fishing last two weeks Tuesday in that area.

The Executive Director of the Youth for Coastal Development, Volta Region, Wonder Setsofia Deynu, who made the appeal, noted that the fisher folks were on the verge of losing their livelihoods for which reason they needed the assistance.

He was speaking in a telephone interview on Accra based television station, TV Africa, last Monday, monitored by the Ghanaian Times.

Mr Deynu stated that the people of Kedzi and Vodza were in a devastating state as they could not go about their daily activities.

He said the residents of these towns, after the storm, were able to retrieve some of their fishing tools earlier this month after several attempts.

The Executive Director of the Youth for Coastal Development stressed that the estimated amount needed was for the purchase of woods, fibre, nets, nails and the payment fees for repairing the canoes and nets.

Mr Deynu called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to come to the aid of the people and make the fishing tools available for them.

He proposed that the ministry could have stores in the Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country where these fishing tools were given on credit to assist fisher folks who needed such assistance.

Mr Deynu also entreated banking institutions to offer soft loans and other grants to these fisher folks to help them get back on their feet.

"We need help from any one. So we are appealing to all well-meaning individual to come to the aid of the people of Kedzi and Vodza," he added.