Ghana: Man Commits Suicide After Killing Son, Wife

Cape Coast — A 40-year old man , Kwasi Tandoh, has committed suicide after shooting his wife and son, at Enyan Abowinum, in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region, on Wednesday.

The mother and son have been identified as Abena Tiwaah, 43, and 14-year-old Robert Tandoh respectively.

They were found in a pool of blood, but the wife died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Central Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Irene Oppong said that, the Ajumako Police Command on May 11 at about 10:30 pm received a report regarding the incident.

She said, the police arrived at the scene and realized that Kwasi Tandoh, had locked the room and was holding a gun ready to shoot at anyone who will intervene.

DSP Oppong said the suspect later fired a gun from his room resulting in his death

and when the police broke into the room, they found the wife struggling for survival.

She said the police rushed the woman to the Ajumako District hospital for treatment, but died on arrival.

DSP Oppong said the suspect and the son, were found in a pool of blood with gun shots wounds, adding that other children, aged 5, 17, and 9 years, were found hiding in the room.

The surviving children, she said, had been taken to a shelter by the Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Regional Social Welfare Department.

The University of Cape Coast Guidance and Counseling Unit, DSP Oppong said, was giving the children psychological support as they look traumatised.

The bodies had been conveyed to Our Lady of Grace hospital mortuary at Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy.