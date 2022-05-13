Ghana: Suspect Remanded in Connection With Murder of Man

Kumasi — A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man during a clash between youth groups from two communities in the Ashanti Region, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the District Court at Mamponteng.

Akwesi Owusuwas allegedly killed when violence erupted between the groups from Hemang,in the AfigyaKwabre South District and Aboaso, in the Kwabre East Municipality.

Atif Muftaw, 18, accused, who has been provisionally charged with murder, when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Thomas BoadiSoyori, on Wednesday, would reappear on May 26, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector A.R Zakaria, prayed the court to remand accused to assist the police arrest 15 accomplices, who were currently at large.

The court heard that the two factions were said to have clashed, following a misunderstanding at a ceremony at a guest house,last Saturday.

Chief Insp Zakaria said the victim, who was returning from a funeral at Wiamoase, was allegedly ambushed and attacked by the youth from Aboaso at about 8:00 pm.

According to prosecution, they (youth) in the process stabbed the victim several times with a metal.

Chief InspZakaria said some passers-by rushed to the scene and took the victim to the Ankaase Hospital, but he died, and the body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Mr Kofi Boakye, family head of Owusu, who was in court, yesterday, called for swift investigations into the case, to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) AffulBoakyeYiadom had met the bereaved family and opinion leaders of both communities,in a bid to calm tempers.