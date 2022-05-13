Ghana: 5-Member Audit Committee for GLC, GSL Sworn in

A five-member Audit Committee for the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Ghana School of Law (GSL) was sworn into office yesterday in Accra by the Internal Audit Agency (IAA).

The members are Dr Eric Oduro, Director General of IAA; Ms Edith Pinamang, a representative of the IAA; Mr Julius Amanku, Institute of Chartered Accountants; Mr Kwasi Akoakwa-Adjei and Mr Kwakiutl Gyau Baffuor both of the GLC.

At the ceremony, which was chaired by Dr Oduro, the Director of Field Operation, IAA, Mr Nathan Yankey, said the Judicial Service was not a perfect institution and therefore could not be exempted from auditing.

"The judicial service is fallible, therefore must be checked. This is the reason why we will continue to take the right steps in ensuring that everything that has to be done to ensure sanity in the system is done," he added.

He tasked them to give off their best in ensuring they performed every assigned duties.

Congratulating the team for the feat achieved, the Director of Legal Education of the GSL also urged the audit committee members to emulate the good examples of their predecessors who served for two years without recording any negative incidence that could have tarnished their reputation and that of the institutions they represented.

The former chairperson of the immediate past audit committee members of the GLC and the GSL, Mr Eric Ntim, after handing over power to the new team, expressed gratitude to the GLC for the opportunity given them to serve.

"We are glad and very appreciative of the fact that we had the opportunity to serve both the GSL and the GLC. We wish the new team success in all their endeavours," he added.

In furtherance, he advised the group to prioritise timeliness, especially when it came to the submission of their report.

Citations were given to some members of the immediate past audit committee members for their remarkable performance during their tenure of office.