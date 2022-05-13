Zimbabwe: Border Jumping Chief Fined $40k

13 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Thupeyo Muleya — Beitbridge Bureau

Chief Maranda, born Brighton Maranda (46) of Mwenezi area was yesterday fined $40 000 for bribing a police officer who had arrested him for border jumping with R100.

The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon while trying to cross illegally to South Africa

The accused who was represented by Messrs Jabulani Mberesi and Forbes Sithole was convicted on his own plea of guilty to charges of bribery when he appeared before , Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

In the event the accused fails to pay the fine, he risks imprisonment for two months. The R100 note was forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.

While handing down the sentence, Mr Gwazemba said the Chief was a person of high social standing and that he had stooped to low in trying to bribe a police officer.

"The accused person who is also a judicial officer at the lower court level has stooped to low in trying to engage in corrupt activities.

Corruption is a serious offence and therefore, deterrent sentences should be handed down to send a strong message to other would-be offenders," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Piet Magumula, said on May 9, the accused was intercepted by the police while using an illegal crossing point to travel to South Africa.

He said after being arrested the chief offered the arresting officer R100 to buy his freedom. The police officer refused and charged him for bribery.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X