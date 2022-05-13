Zimbabwe: Robbers Get Away With U.S.$384 000

Seven armed robbers raided a company in Southerton, Harare, last week and got away with US$384 880, over $11 000 and Mozambican road toll books valued at US$55 000.

The incident occurred on May 4. The robbers, who were armed with two rifles and explosives, first held hostage four victims before ransacking the premises at ZX Fuels.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident which occurred at ZX Fuels in Southerton, Harare, on May 4, 2022 at about 2am where property valued at US$384 880 and $11 551.40 was stolen.

"Seven unknown suspects armed with two unidentified rifles captured four complainants before they stole their cash and cellphones.

"They blasted a safe and stole US$2 316, $11 551.40 and blasted another office with a bullet proof glass where they stole Mozambique road toll books worth US$55 075 and a safe containing US$378 057," he said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide.

Recently, three robbers shot and killed a Chiweshe businessman after they raided his house and stole US$2 300 cash and six cellphones.

The victim was shot once on the right side of the chest and died on the spot.

The incident occurred at around 2am at Kanhukamwe Business Centre, Chiweshe, on April 29.

One of the suspects shot the complainant's wife once on the right side of the chest before they vanished into the darkness.

The victim died on the spot and the body was referred to Concession District Hospital for post-mortem.

In Masvingo, four armed robbers also raided Total Service Station and got away with a Toyota Hilux and a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The four first attacked a security guard before tying both his hands and legs with a rope.

They then went to the company's offices and stole a safe containing the cash, which they loaded into the company's Toyota Hilux single cab vehicle (ABW3144) that was parked at the premises.

Police later recovered the vehicle abandoned near the 43km peg along the Masvingo-Zaka Road.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.