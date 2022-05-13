Zimbabwe: Weekend Shows Line-Up

It is just another weekend and promoters and show organisers have lined up a lot of events. Last week saw a stampede at the Castle Lager Tankard show which claimed the life of two revellers.

Revellers should be very careful at events.

Besides having fun and entertainment, most people are still forgetting that the Covid-19 pandemic is still there and not practising or observing containment rules and regulations.

Here are some of the events taking place this weekend:

Gemma Griffiths performs at Famous Junction

All set for tonight at the Famous Junction in Harare were songstress Gemma Griffiths will be performing.

The "Maita Basa Baba" hit maker confirmed her participation via her social media pages, where she extended an invitation to her fans.

She announced that she will also be collaborating with some of the local prominent disc jockeys such as Chucknosis, Madeherbelieve, and Fujee.

Mai Titi to host business shower

Comedian Mai Titi (

) is scheduled to host a "Business Shower" at Windmill farm which will see captains of industries, celebrities and business personalities attending.

The business shower will provide a discussion on business, and create a networkplatform with successful women in business who will share their success stories. Some of the invited guests include businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla, Natalie Mhandu and Faith Candy among others.

Mashwede hosts Super Sunday

After a busy Saturday night or even wedding, popular joint Mashwede Village is hosting its usual themed event Super Sunday which will also be socialite Vuyi's welcome back party.

The event will be hosted by disc jockey Selekta Base and Zimboy.

Bikers and Braai Festival

For those who love and live in the bike world, organisers for the Zim Bikers Braai Festival have said all was set tomorrow and on Sunday for the fiesta. Dubbed the biggest two-day braai, guests are expected to bring their bikes to Londoners Pub House.

Entertainment will be provided by selected disc jockeys.

Freeman HKD will be in Mutare

The Star FM 2022 award nominee Freeman HKD has announced that tonight he will be in Mutare and Chegutu were he will be performing respectively.

Jah Prayzah at XHale festival

Talented musician Jah Prayzah will be the headline act at the Xhale Festival, Longchen outdoor Adult Park. He is expected to perform some of his hit songs.

"Happy to be laid back and enjoying myself and my free time this Saturday at the Xhale. Come let's have fun," he posted.

Nutty O dates Gemma in Kwekwe

Man of the moment Nutty O is scheduled to share the stage with Gemma Griffiths tomorrow at Solomon Café in Kwekwe.

The event which is hosted by Gemma dubbed "A girl from Harare" will see her rocking some of her greatest hit songs.