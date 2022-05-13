Zimbabwe: Chirume Appointed ICT Ministry Perm SEC

13 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa-

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Dr Beaullar Chirume as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Dr Chirume replaces Engineer Samuel Kundishora who retired on December 31 last year.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment was made in terms of the Constitution.

Dr Chirume holds a Higher National Diploma in Systems Analysis and Design, a National Diploma in Business Computer Programming and a National Intermediate Diploma in Information Processing.

She also holds a Master's Degree in Business Management and a PhD in Information Communication Technology and Multimedia Studies.

Dr Chirume joined Government as a Systems Analyst and Computer Programmer and was later promoted to the post of Deputy Director, Operations and to the post of Director, ICT Applications Development and Management.

Said Dr Sibanda: "She was subsequently promoted to the post of Chief Director, ICT Infrastructure and Applications Development and Management in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, which post, she currently holds."

Dr Chirume's technical training and experience is aligned to the imperatives to facilitate the digitalisation of the administration and management of Government at all levels and across all sectors as the nation journeys towards becoming an upper middle-income and knowledge-based economy and society by 2030.

