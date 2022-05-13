Zimbabwe: ZRP Tightens Crackdowns Countrywide

MORE than 200 000 people have been arrested countrywide under the ongoing crackdowns targeting unregistered motorists, machete gangs and border jumpers countrywide as the police continue to tighten their operations targeting illegal activities.

Most of those that have been arrested were fined while others are appearing in court facing the more serious charges.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operations were continuing until there is order.

Police had deployed adequate numbers of officers to conduct these operations.

So far more than 12 000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country under operation 'Respect Other Road Users/Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo'.

The ongoing police operation "Respect other Road Users", is targeting those who continue flouting traffic rules and regulations and is aimed at restoring order on the road.

Driving vehicles without number plates, driving against the flow of traffic, going through red robots, among other offences, are targeted under the operation.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterated that all unregistered vehicles even those Government-owned or belonging to political parties, will be impounded during the ongoing operation aimed at restoring order on the roads countrywide.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 000 people were arrested under operation 'Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/No to Machete Gangs'.

Recently, gangs armed with machetes and knobkerries resurfaced countrywide, targeting mines and individuals keeping large amounts of cash, prompting police to relaunch the operation.

A few months ago, police restored order in mining areas after taking on the gangs, arresting large numbers of people and thwarting a wave of violence. That gangland violence claimed the lives of several people and left many injured. Police launched the "Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere" following an outcry over machete-wielding robbers who were terrorising people in mining communities and beyond.

Criminal activities by the marauding gangs of machete attackers have seen an increase in reports of murder, rape, assault, housebreaking and stock theft.

In another operation, 'No to Cross Border Crimes', a total of 152 878, have been arrested since January 1, 2021.