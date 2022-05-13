Zimbabwe: Man Jailed for Raping Granddaughter

13 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

A 61-year-old man from Seke was last week jailed 10 years for raping his six-year-old granddaughter.

The offender, who appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa, was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Tsikwa sentenced him to 12 years, but suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Ms Trinity Nyandebvu proved that during the month of June 2021, the girl's father left the child and her sister at their grandmother's village home for a holiday.

But one day, the girl's grandmother left the house, leaving the girl washing plates, and when she finished she went to sleep on her grandmother's bed.

Her grandfather woke her and raped her, ordering her to keep quiet and not to tell her grandmother about the assault.

The girl, however, showed symptoms of a sexually transmitted infection, and when questioned by her grandmother told the full story.

Her grandmother decided to protect her husband and forbade the girl to discuss the assault or else she would cut her with a knife.

The grandmother suggested the child should lie and say she was raped in Wedza by a stranger on her way from school.

The child told her parents the truth when she had returned home and that led to the police report and the arrest of the grandfather.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X