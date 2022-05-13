Zimbabwe: Man Jailed for Raping Granddaughter

A 61-year-old man from Seke was last week jailed 10 years for raping his six-year-old granddaughter.

The offender, who appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa, was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Tsikwa sentenced him to 12 years, but suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Ms Trinity Nyandebvu proved that during the month of June 2021, the girl's father left the child and her sister at their grandmother's village home for a holiday.

But one day, the girl's grandmother left the house, leaving the girl washing plates, and when she finished she went to sleep on her grandmother's bed.

Her grandfather woke her and raped her, ordering her to keep quiet and not to tell her grandmother about the assault.

The girl, however, showed symptoms of a sexually transmitted infection, and when questioned by her grandmother told the full story.

Her grandmother decided to protect her husband and forbade the girl to discuss the assault or else she would cut her with a knife.

The grandmother suggested the child should lie and say she was raped in Wedza by a stranger on her way from school.

The child told her parents the truth when she had returned home and that led to the police report and the arrest of the grandfather.