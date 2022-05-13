Zimbabwe: New Public Service Commissioner Sworn in

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday swore in Mrs Rosemary Rubvumo-Mukogo as a Commissioner to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

With 30 years experience in the civil service, Mrs Rubvumo-Mukogo, who took her oath of office at State House in Harare, brings with her vast experience which she will put to good use in improving the welfare of Government workers.

After her swearing-in, Mrs Rubvumo-Mukogo said she is ready to play her part in improving the civil service so that it contributes to the country's growth towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle-class economy.

"His Excellency is looking for a public service which has quality in terms of service delivery, a public service that has integrity, a public service that is serving the country in terms of moving forward, looking ahead to Vision 2030 and I believe I have that capacity and I am looking forward to delivering that service to the country".

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is an arm of the Executive, created in terms of Section 202 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe Amendment (no 20) Act of 2013.

This section provides for the establishment and composition of the Civil Service Commission and states: "There is a Civil Service Commission consisting of a chairperson and deputy chairperson and a minimum of two and a maximum of five other members appointed by the President."

Section 199 of the Constitution provides that there is a single Civil Service, which is responsible for the administration of Zimbabwe and an Act of Parliament must provide for the organisation, structure, management, regulation, discipline, and, subject to section 203, the conditions of service of members of the Civil Service. This Act is the Public Service Act (Chapter 16:04).