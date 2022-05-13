Zimbabwe: Prophet Magaya Partners Women's Football

LOCAL women's football will receive a kiss of life on Monday when Yadah Stars Football Club owner Walter Magaya unveils a tournament which is expected to transform a constituency long on potential but short on funding.

The landmark tourney will see the participants being moved into a bio-bubble, during the entire course of the tournament, where the footballers will also receive various forms of technical support.

It comes at a time when women's football in this country has been crying out for a helping hand after its structures virtually collapsed with the Covid-19 pandemic struggle and is now barely recognisable as the constituency which produced a national team which took part at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Although the full package will be revealed on Monday during the unveiling that will include the draw for the tournament, the package is expected to re-ignite the Women's Super League that began its league a month ago since 2019.

The fully funded tournament will run from May 19 to 21 under bubble conditions in Harare at a venue to be advised.

The package will cater for food and accommodation for maximum 40 people per club, including club executives, technical members and the players. Clubs based outside Harare will have their transport to and from provided.

The deal came on the day Magaya was hailed by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, ahead of the Botswana National Championships.

This week, Yadah Athletics Club contributed the highest number of athletes who travelled to Francistown for the Botswana National Championships this weekend.

Yadah Athletics Club have sent the biggest contingent of the athletes, which is a good indication that Yadah, besides football, are also coming into athletics.

"We want to thank Magaya and Yadah for the support they are giving to the athletes for the last two competitions they have been to Botswana," said Tagara.

Tagara said Botswana, besides providing good competition, it is strategically positioned due to its proximity.

"We value the Botswana Championships because of its competitiveness that is why most of our athletes are going to Bots for that Championship because of its proximity.

"We are happy with the invitation. Athletes will be chasing for the Youth Games in Malawi in December, Youth Olympics for Africa in Egypt.

"They will be also chasing the World Junior Championships times for Colombia, and the seniors will be chasing times for the Africa senior Championships in Mauritius as well as the World Championship in Oregon, United States.

The competition has come at a right time as we finalise teams for these major Championships, and then focus on preparing the teams that will participate.

"We want to thank once again parents who have assisted sending their kids, the clubs that have helped.

"We also want to thank Bindura University, the Academy centre through Mr Zvomuya (Titus), for the support.

"They have also sent a big contingency to Botswana," said Tagara.

PHD Yadah overseer, Admire Mango, said they feel humbled that their effort in sport is now being recognised across sport codes after years of investment.

"We have done sports from 2015. At one point we celebrated 18 medals from Algeria, where the guys went there and did very well," said Mango.

"We have managed to send our teams to Zambia, just last week but one, one of our athletes won in Botswana a gold medal in 800m.

"Right now we are also sending 14 members that want to be athletics coaches, who are going to be teaching the young kids.

"Our main aim is to make sure that the youngsters are able to perform and realise their talent. As you are aware, we have the Yadah Queens, we have Yadah soccer, we have a rugby team which has been doing very well, and we have a volleyball team that is doing very well, and our netball team is also in the Netbal Premier League and are doing very well.

"In terms of sports, we have been giving a serious hand and you are aware that in Zimbabwe we just do it for the love of the people.

"There is not much benefit in sponsoring sport financially because the issue of rebates, and others do not come from such activities.

"But maybe one day we would be able to lift the flag of our country. Maybe we will create a gem," said Mango.