Nigeria: Deputy Speaker of Kano Assembly Defects From APC to PDP

Three APC lawmakers have earlier defected to NNPP.

The Deputy Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Zubairu Hamza Massu has announced his resignation from the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Massu said he was leaving the ruling APC and joining the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the APC in his Massu Ward of Sumaila Local Government Area, he said was leaving the party because of unjust treatment, lack of internal democracy and the total marginalization of Kano South from a lot of opportunities.

Mr Massau later told journalists that an example of the maltreatment was what was meted against the former Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, Kawu Sumaila by leadership of APC.

"You see Kawu Sumaila was not fairly treated in 2019 and the party pleaded with us at that period, however, we are already seeing the same signs of a repeat of that situation hence we need to take a decision to right the wrong in that direction, Massu said.

Mr Sumaila, a political associate of Massu had in 2019 contested for APC Kano South Senatorial ticket, but lost to Kabiru Gaya during primary election.

He later challenged that the election was rigged in favour of Mr Gaya, but the leadership of APC pleaded with him to accept the outcome of the primary.

There is strong indication that Mr Sumaila may also defect from APC to New Nigeria People Party NNPP on Friday.

Sunusi Bature Dawskintofa, a close associate of the National leader of NNPP the former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso drop of hint of this on Facebook.

Mr Dawakintofa said Mr Sumaila, Ibrahim, a former governor of the state, and Mr Kwankwaso will soon announce a political alliance.

The defection of Kwankwaso to NNPP early this year has made the party the main opposition party in the state with 14 members in the states assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the defection of 13 lawmakers in Kano Assembly to NNPP in different occasion.