Liberia: IREX Announces Vacancy for Program Assistant

Description:

Organizational Profile and Program Summary:

IREX strives for a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world--where individuals reach their full potential, governments serve their people, and communities thrive. To address problems such as persistent poverty, repression, and injustice, we focus on people, not on vaccines, roads, or wells. We support individuals and institutions to create change in their own communities--and to create person-to-person bridges between nations. We are currently working with partners in more than 100 countries in four areas essential to progress: empowering youth, cultivating leaders, strengthening institutions, and extending access to quality education and information. Our work includes reducing corruption, stopping disinformation, and building social trust.

We are doers. Our decades of on-the-ground experience help us create greater impact, practical recommendations, and lasting partnerships.

Under this intervention, IREX is partnering with Democracy International on the Liberia Elections and Democracy Activity (EDA) to ensure a focus on national ownership and sustainability in Liberia. As a leader in Positive Youth Development (PYD), IREX will ensure EDA integrates PYD approaches to advance youth leadership and political participation, leverage a CSO and media network of more than 95 Liberian organizations and outlets, link media and CSOs to bolster civic and voter education, and improve critical thinking and information consumption skills to enable citizens to make informed political decisions.

Duration and Location:

The duration of employment is expected to be approximately four years, dependent on performance. Successful candidates will be stationed in Monrovia with travel to other counties as needed.

Summary of Position:

Under the supervision of the Program Officer (PO), the Program Assistant (PA) will provide routine day-to-day programmatic, administrative and logistical backstopping support to the program.

Description of Responsibilities:

Support administrative and logistical tasks as required by the program, to include overseeing and facilitating mentorships; coordinating travel; facilitating outreach and engagement with local stakeholders; tracking program finances and cost share; assisting with purchasing; ensuring compliance with grant terms; drafting, overseeing, and ensuring payments on service contracts; etc.

Coordinate internal updates on an ongoing basis, compile and review updates;

Support drafting of complex documents, including training materials, periodic program reports and evaluations and compile information for quarterly narrative reports on project activities, as well as identify reporting gaps and follow up with staff for additional details;

Maintain complete records and a data base of activities including meetings, consultations, trainings and information required for monitoring and evaluation reporting;

Support internal and external project communications products;

Contribute to project monitoring and evaluation, analyze results, and contribute to the program's learning agenda;

Other programmatic and administrative duties as needed.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor's degree in Social Science disciplines, International Development, or a related field from an accredited academic institution;

Professional training in project management and project planning preferred;

At least one year of work experience supporting program implementation, preferably working with youth-led or youth-serving organizations, journalists or media organizations, civil society and/or government stakeholders in Liberia; Experience with international donor-funded projects preferred, especially related to civil society engagement and/or media support programming and/or working on USAID programs;

Experience supporting financial management processes, such as obtaining and processing invoices, reconciliation, cost share, etc.

Knowledge and/or experience working with youth or on gender equality and social inclusion preferred;

Strong writing and editing skills in English required;

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office software; software skills in basic layout and graphic design preferred;

Detail-oriented with ability to multitask, prioritize, and remain flexible while adhering to strict deadlines in a fast-paced working environment;

Proven organizational skills and attention to detail;

Ability to work independently and as a team member, take initiative, meet deadlines, and maintain flexibility.

Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. Candidates must be able to demonstrate the ability to legally work in Liberia.

Please apply by using the link below. The deadline for application is May 31, 2022.