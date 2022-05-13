Liberia: ANC's Stalwart Abraham Sesay Gets Huge Support Ahead of 2023 Elections

Monrovia — Executives and supporters of fallen Brewerville City Mayor George Varney Curtis, who was defeated in the 2017 general and presidential elections, have endorsed the representative bid of top Liberian humanitarian and businessman Abraham Carlison Sesay.

Former Mayor Curtis contested the 2017 elections as a representative candidate in district # 17, Montserrado County and came third to the victor Hanson Kiazolu.

He died in the United States in May 2020 following a brief period of illness during the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following his demise, his executives and supporters under the banner "Team Curtis" have been keeping his dreams and political aspiration alive by engaging into humanitarian and other initiatives in the district, through their acting Political Leader, Mr. George Norman.

They endorsed Mr. Sesay at the end of a two day retreat held in Brewerville, outside Monrovia recently. Mr. Sesay is the owner of the Virginia Communications Incorporated and a stalwart of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Out of the total of over 14 representative aspirants of district # 17 invited to the retreat to outline their plans for the district and its inhabitants, only four persons turned out, including Mr. Sesay.

At a transparent electoral process to climax the retreat on May 7, executives and members of "Team Curtis" went to the poll to endorse one of the aspirants in a bid to find a new political direction.

Mr. Sesay obtained 84 votes out of a total of 96 valid votes cast, during the process while Sheikh Musa Nyei obtained five votes. Rev. Moses Wonta, and D. Caesar Freeman accumulated one vote each.

In a communication dated May 10, 2022 and issued under the signature of the group's Secretary General Carter Z. Dorbor, Chairman Sumaila L. Massaley and the Political Leader Norman, "Team Curtis" affirmed their support to Mr. Sesay based upon the results.

"Hon. Sesay, from the above results, you emerged as the choice of the delegates who Team Curtis should endorse and support in the pending 2023 representative election in district # 17, Montserrado County. In this light, we write to officially inform and announce to you that you are the chosen aspirant Team Curtis will support in the pending 2023 representative election in district # 17".

The group vowed to cement and lignify the political marriage with Mr. Sesay by engaging into multiple activities in the district.

They pointed out that the retreat, which brought together delegates from the seven settlements in the district, was intended to do a "recollection of Team Curtis activities since the demise of its Political Leader George Varney Curtis, and to also accord representative aspirants the opportunity to speak with the delegates and present their manifestos and legislative agenda".

Speaking to the delegates earlier, Mr. Sesay described the fallen Brewerville City Mayor as a visionary who left indelible marks in the district due to his farsightedness.

He observed that as a new comer to the body politics of Liberia, he was unsuccessful in 2017 due to the presence of Mayor Curtis and others who were well grounded in politics at the time.

He used the occasion to call on citizens to desist from sitting supinely and acquire vocational skills to become productive citizens in the future.

Mr. Sesay stressed that Liberians would not rely on others to provide them basic necessities if they acquire skills in masonry, tailoring, baking, hair dressing, interior decoration, pastry, among others.

"You can stay to your house and may your own money and take care of your family. You don't need to go around and beg people to get money. And this is what I have been doing and intends to do for you".

He added that young people who have graduated from various high schools and universities should not continue to sit awaiting jobs in the public sector, but they should acquire vocational skills to guarantee their wellbeing.

He, however, commended the delegates for the high level of love, respect and unity they have shown one another since the demise of their political leader.

"I want to say thank you for conducting yourselves in a peaceful and orderly manner over the years. I am glad of the decision you have taken to have a reflection and ensure that this district does not go down the wrong path in the future".

Speaking further, Mr. Sesay promised to lobby with others to ensure the construction of a modern hospital in the district when elected at the House of Representatives.

He added that as part of his immense contributions to promoting healthcare delivery in the district, he has been bringing and supporting United States medical doctors to provide services to citizens suffering from various illnesses in the district.

Mr. Sesay pointed out that a team of professional medical practitioners is also expected in the country from abroad to provide free medical services to citizens, especially residents of district # 17 in 2023.

He said disadvantaged youths, who are normally referred to as "zogos" will also be empowered through vocational skills and given starter kits and financial package to discourage them from engaging into unwholesome practices.

He, however, used the occasion to call on Liberians to desist from promoting segregation in the society by stereotyping their kinsmen from other tribes or religions.

"I don't see people on the basis of their tribe. I see people on their qualities and productivity. Your faith is your personal salvation. Though we have different tribes and religions-one thing that is common among us is our country".

Mr. Sesay maintained that peace and tranquility will continue to prevail in the post-conflict nation if Liberians linger on showing love and live in harmony with one another.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He indicated that district 17 remains the largest districts in Montserrado that is faced with numerous challenges, but it can only be addressed if residents embrace and collectively work together void of party lines, status, religion or tribe.

He added that as the voting population continues to increase in the district, residents should avoid engaging into divisive politics to tear each other apart.

"I had some of the fiercest critics in Team Curtis in the past. But those days are gone; it was not my time but I believe that 2023 is my time and that's why I am here".

For years now, Mr. Sesay has been making impactful contributions in the lives of citizens of not only district 17, but other areas in Montserrado and Liberia at large.

He has constructed bridges, market buildings, provided scholarships to students from the vocational, elementary, and senior levels, renovation and educational materials to schools and students, empowerment of market women through micro loan, job opportunities, among others.

With the latest support from executives and members of "Team Curtis" and the decision taken by incumbent Representative Kiazolu not to contest in the district, Mr. Sesay, who came fourth in the 2017 general and presidential elections in district # 17, appears to be the leading candidate among those vying for the seat.

Representative Kiazolu of the Unity Party is expected to contest for the senatorial seat of Grand Cape Mount County come 2023.