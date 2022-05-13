Zimbabwe: Extortionists Who Swindled Top Bureaucrat Granted Bail

13 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

THREE of the suspects who got arrested on allegations of extorting US$200 from Ministry of Information and Communications Technology director, Beulah Chirume, have been granted ZW$30 000 bail each by the High Court.

The suspects are Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Sinikiwe Phiri (36) and bogus cops Pirate Mazarire (38) and Passmore Tsodzo (46).

Only one of the suspects, Cleophas Matamba, who lied about his name, was denied bail.

The quartet were previously denied bail by Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda.

High court judge, Justice Esther Muremba, said bail is a right.

The court established that Matamba lied about his name in order to escape previous cases against him.

According to court papers, on April 6, Chirume was driving along 7th Street from Sam Levy, where she was coming from withdrawing money, when she realised that she was being followed by a Toyota Wish.

Out of fear, she drove to a nearby furniture shop, where she was followed by the alleged culprits, who demanded US$300 from her for allegedly crossing a red traffic light at State House.

She tried to negotiate with them, but they did not listen and allegedly stole US$17 and ZW$200 after she had given them US$175.

The accused then allegedly ordered her to drive her car due west along Samora Machel.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X