Namibia: Amushelelo Hands Himself Over

NAMIBIAN Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) economic commissar Michael Amushelelo handed himself over at the Windhoek Police Station on Friday morning.

This followed Amushelelo posting a video on social media in which he could be heard singing: "Ndeitunga, I am here (at the police station), come and arrest me personally, because you are just there getting a salary for nothing. If you want me arrested, you must come and do it yourself."

On Thursday, Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said he had instructed police officers to "hunt down" Amushelelo for "terrorising the business community" when he allegedly disrupted activities at Chinatown in Windhoek.

This came after the Namibia Revenue Agency on Tuesday destroyed 'order from me' goods worth over N$5 million, which it claimed were imported illegally by Namibians.

The destroyed items included clothes, shoes, perfumes and bags.

NEFF deputy president Longinus Iipumbu said in a statement on Friday that Ndeitunga's instruction to arrest Amushelelo was an act of intimidation.

He claimed that this was an indication that the police were 'combat-ready' and that Amushelelo may be shot.

"If general Ndeitunga (the police) think harassing commissar Amushelelo will subdue him or the NEFF, they are lying. We want to send a strong message to them that we are unshaken and declare that their days in government are numbered," Iipumbu said.