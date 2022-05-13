Ghana: Vodafone CEO Named Best Private Sector CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been named the overall best Private Sector CEO at the maiden edition of the Ghana CEO Awards.

Patricia also won the Best CEO for the Telecom Industry at the event held in Accra last Friday.

Patricia who happens to be the first Ghanaian CEO of Vodafone Ghana, has received many local and international honours for her innovative leadership. She is a staunch supporter of inclusivity, and believes in leveraging technological advancement for economic growth and development.

She continues to underline the importance of technology in securing the continent's participation in the digital economy.

These awards are the latest in a long line of local and international recognition.

These include Africa's Most Respected CEO in Telecoms (Dubai, UAE), Telecom CEO of the Year (Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards), Woman of the Year at EMY Africa Awards, Telecom Personality of the Year (National Communications Awards), and HR-Oriented CEO of the Year (HR Focus Awards).

Speaking at the awards, Project Lead at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards, LatifAbubakar, said the awards celebrated visionaries and appreciate game-changers.

"It is time to sell Ghana, and the maiden theme for this edition is Pitching Ghana to the World. We are here to celebrate those visionaries who are going to help us pitch Ghana to the world," he said.

The first edition of the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards Project honoured 40 unique individuals.

Some of the award winners at the night included CEO of the Year-CSR, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO Vision Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of the Year-Internet Service Provider, Mr Amar Deep Singh, CEO of IPMC, CEO of the Year-Innovative Energy Solutions, Professor Hugh K. Aryee.