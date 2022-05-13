Ghana: Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly to Support 200 Farmers With Coconut, Oil Palm Seedlings

Assakae — The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region, on Thursday, launched a programme to distribute 12,000 oil palm and 5,000 coconut seedlings to farmers.

In 2021, EKMA secured the seedlings, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative, for distribution to 200 farmers in Whindo, Assakae, Adientem, Mpatado, Apremdo and Kwesmintsim communities, to be planted on a total 270 acres of land, for the 2022 farming season.

Already, 10,000 each of oil palm and coconut seedlings were distributed to 204 farmers, in 2021, to be planted on 320 acres of land.

Speaking at the launching of the programme on behalf of the Chief Executive of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, Mr Kojo Acquah, the Director of Agriculture, Mr John Kwamina Gyimah, advised the farmers to plant and nurture the seedlings.

He said, the PERD initiative was taken to improve yield, increase income and enhance living standards of farmers.

Mr Gyimah said "The oil palm was chosen because of it multi-purpose needs, giving us palm oil, palm kennel and even the fibre as fuel for domestic use. For coconut, the market is at your steps.

"These crops have been chosen to satisfy your needs and economic aspirations of the community. PERD is about wealth creation. We grow money, and, for oil palm, your will soon see the benefits.

This is your future investment, plant the seedlings. We pray that we all enjoy from our fruits forever," Mr Gyimah said.

He asked the farmers to contact extension farmers for advice on pest and disease control.

Mr Gyimah gave the assurance that extension officers would offer technical support to the farmers.

A representative of the beneficiaries, Mr Isaac Yankey, thanked the government, ministry and EKMA for the initiative, and pledged that the farmers would plant the seedlings, adding that "In about five years from now, we're going to eat and enjoy from our labour and investments."