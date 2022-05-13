Morocco/Burundi: Burundi Officials for Ghana, Morocco WWC Qualifier

13 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Burundi Referee Suavis Iratunga has been appointed for the FIFA Women's U-17 final round first leg qualifier between Ghana and Morocco.

She will be assisted by compatriots Fides Bangurambona (Assistant I), Arcella Uwizera (Assistant II) and Aline Umutoni (Fourth Referee).

Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo will be the Match Commissioner whiles Ghana's Christiana Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

The Black Maidens will play their Moroccan counterparts at 3pm on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium with the winner of the two-legged clash set to make an appearance at the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup India 2022. -FA

