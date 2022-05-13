Ghana: Unilever Ghana's Geisha Brand Team Donates to Mothers, Newborns

Unilever's skin cleansing brand, Geisha, has visited some key hospitals in Accra to present hampers with assorted Geisha soaps and other Unilever products to newly delivered babies and their mothers to celebrate this year's Mother's Day.

Geisha soap, which is Ghana's leading skin cleansing product is made with natural ingredients that offer unique skin benefits by-variants. This kind gesture by the brand is in line with its commitment to reward and celebrate mothers as the world marks this special day.

Making the presentation, the Brand Manager for Geisha at Unilever, Judy Adda, said: "Mother's Day is a special occasion to our moms and what they mean to us. Geisha as a brand has over the years always been a part of this celebration. Visiting and sharing love with these mothers is just one of the several ways we acknowledge and show appreciation to our customers, especially mothers. Our purpose is to help Ghanaian moms teach their kids the values of being strong and resilient in life."

The brand also donated to some deserving mothers in selected churches and mosques over the weekend.

Geisha has a rich history of being Ghana's most loved soap on account of the long-lasting benefits it offers to patrons.

This year, the brand re-launched its core variants, which comes with improved fragrances and refreshed packaging.

Two new variants of Geisha soap, specifically Geisha Moringa and Geisha Black Soap were also recently introduced onto the market. These variants are formulated with locally sourced natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, activated charcoal and Moringa oil.

Geisha Moringa and Geisha Black soap were introduced at a time when the Ghanaian consumer's demand and preference for locally sourced and natural-based products were on the rise.