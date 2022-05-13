Ghana: Hearts Official, Dol Club Fined Gh¢7,000

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has slapped a fine of Gh¢5,000 on Accra Hearts of Oak official, and Division One League side, Basake Holy Stars FC for specific offences committed in their respective competitions.

The Hearts of Oak official, Mr Paul Tandoh, who was fined GH¢2,000 was also handed a match ban for verbally abusing a referee in their Ghana Premier League match against WAFA.

At the Disciplinary Committee hearing, Mr Tandoh was found guilty of using abusive language against referee Philip Arthur Forson and also refused to leave the inner perimeter when ordered to do so.

According to an FA statement, Mr Tandoh denied using abusive language against the referee in his defence statement, insisting that he was instead complaining about a red card awarded to one of his players.

He also rejected claims that he refused to leave the inner perimeter, stating that he was only "walking over to the goalkeeper's trainer to hand over his records book."

But the GFA's Disciplinary Committee found Tandoh guilty and handed him a one-match ban after reviewing the footage of the game.

Basake Holy Stars FC was fined GH¢3, 000 after fans and officials of the club reportedly attacked match officials.

According to the FA statement, officials and fans of the club pelted the match officials with stones and invaded the pitch to assault the referee and his assistants when they played Dwarfs in a league game.

Basake Holy Stars defence of putting in enough security measures to protect the officials was rejected by the Committee.

"The club also added that a few people who were dissatisfied with the abysmal performance of the match officials tried to attack them but the management and security who were on duty ensured it did not happen," the GFA said.

The Team Manager of Basake Holy Stars, Solomon Bosomtwe Essoa, was accused of instigating the supporters of the club to attack the match officials.

He was fined GH¢2, 000 and handed a two-match home ban.