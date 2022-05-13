Namibia: Police Open Rioting Case Against Amushelelo

Namibian Police commissioner Ismael Basson said a case of riotous assemblies has been opened against Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) economic commissar Michael Amushelelo.

Basson said the suspect entered Chinatown and forced shops to be closed and instructed a group of people to take items from shops without paying.

Amushelelo has been arrested on charges of incitement of public violence, four charges of assault through threatening, and six charges of trespassing at Chinatown.

Amushelelo handed himself over to the police earlier today.