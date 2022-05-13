Ghana: GAHA League - Air Force, Police, Navy Win

13 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Defending Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) league champions, Air Force began the defence of the title on a winning note, beating Legonite 48-23 at the Legon courts over the weekend.

Air Force led their host at the break with some inter-positional play which left their younger opponents chasing shadows.

The host came in strongly in the second half but remained second fiddle to their guests.

Ghana Police defeated El-Wak Wings 39-24 in their game played at the Burma Camp Handball Courts while Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) accounted for University of Ghana 42-33 at the Legon Courts.

Ghana Navy beat Kasland 35-21 while Ghana Prisons edged out Kaneshie 36-23 at the Prisons Handball Court.

In the female category, Fire Service beat University of Ghana 25-15 with Ghana Navy defeating Kasland 31-12.

The games involving Cantonment Youth versus Ghana Army in both male and female categories were rained off.

Week two would see Ghana Prisons host Cantonment Youth in both male and female divisions.

Elsewhere, Ghana Navy will face Police in both divisions while Ghana Army faces Fire Service with Kasland coming up against Ghana Air Force.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X