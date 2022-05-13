Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Challenger, Musengezi to Spend Night in Police Custody

13 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

A Zanu PF member, who is challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa's position as Zanu PF first secretary, is going to spend another night in police custody, pending finalisation of his bail hearing.

Sybeth Musengezi (37) appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda answering to charges of fraud after he allegedly misrepresented his residential address to Zanu PF party for personal gains.

Musengezi once filed a High Court application seeking an order for the removal of Mnangagwa from the post of Zanu PF first secretary.

According to court papers, on an unknown date in 2012, Musengezi, Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka allegedly misrepresented to Zanu PF that they resided at House Number 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

By doing so, Musengezi fraudulently became a member of Zanu PF, Muzinda 1A District.

In 2019, Musengezi allegedly lied again that he was within the cells of Zanu PF political party, Mai Chitepo Branch Muzinda 1 District and that he resided at house number 4461 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

Musengezi then became eligible for election to a Zanu PF Branch position, a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

He was therefore elected as the Zanu PF, Mai Chitepo Branch's Muzinda 1 District Youth Wing Vice Chairperson.

Musengezi is said to have prejudiced the Zanu PF political party of its reputation as he allegedly enjoyed participation in Zanu PF political elections and programs that are supposed to be benefited by members only.

