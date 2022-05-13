Nigeria: Buhari Holds Valedictory Session for 10 Ministers, Set to Appoint Replacements

Bashir Ahmad/Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari
13 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

"This morning, there was a valedictory session for 10 members of the Federal Executive Council who have indicated their desire to aspire for higher offices," the minister said.

A valedictory session was Friday morning held for 10 ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by information minister Lai Mohammed who addressed journalists after the session.

Mr Mohammed said nine of the outgoing ministers were present for the session. He, however, said not all the 10 ministers, who are aspiring for political office, had resigned from office as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"This morning, there was a valedictory session for 10 members of the Federal Executive Council who have indicated their desire to aspire for higher offices," the minister said.

When asked if all the 10 outgoing ministers had sent in their resignation letters, Mr Mohammed said: "Well, Mr President said some have and others are in the process of doing so."

Mr Mohammed did not name those who have resigned from office.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the directive by Mr Buhari that ministers seeking elective office resign before Monday.

Following the directive, three have announced their resignations. They are Ogbonnaiya Onu, the science and technology minister; Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education; and Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta minister.

Others like transport minister Rotimi Amaechi who seeks to be president and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who seeks to be Kebbi governor, were yet to announce their resignation as of Friday morning.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X