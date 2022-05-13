Nigeria: Buhari Holds Valedictory Session for 10 Ministers, Set to Appoint Replacements

"This morning, there was a valedictory session for 10 members of the Federal Executive Council who have indicated their desire to aspire for higher offices," the minister said.

A valedictory session was Friday morning held for 10 ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by information minister Lai Mohammed who addressed journalists after the session.

Mr Mohammed said nine of the outgoing ministers were present for the session. He, however, said not all the 10 ministers, who are aspiring for political office, had resigned from office as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

When asked if all the 10 outgoing ministers had sent in their resignation letters, Mr Mohammed said: "Well, Mr President said some have and others are in the process of doing so."

Mr Mohammed did not name those who have resigned from office.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the directive by Mr Buhari that ministers seeking elective office resign before Monday.

Following the directive, three have announced their resignations. They are Ogbonnaiya Onu, the science and technology minister; Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education; and Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta minister.

Others like transport minister Rotimi Amaechi who seeks to be president and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who seeks to be Kebbi governor, were yet to announce their resignation as of Friday morning.

