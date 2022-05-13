Sudan: Two Sudanese Die in Hospital As Doctors and Other Govt Employees Are On Strike

Um Rawaba — Two women died in a hospital in Um Rawaba in North Kordofan on Wednesday as doctors are on strike alongside all other employees of government departments in the town. Um Rawaba witnesses a complete closure of government departments.

On Radio Dabanga's Voice of the States programme, activist Hatem Mirghani explained that all personnel, including doctors, at the state's government departments in Um Rawaba are on strike sp all government departments and offices are closed completely.

The strikes are taking place in protest against low wages and unequal treatment. Teachers and the police are the only professions that are not on strike.

Mirghani claimed that the doctors' strike in the town caused the death of two women on Wednesday. They had come from Abbasiya town in South Kordofan for treatment.

Medical laboratory workers in Sennar hospitals announced a comprehensive strike, starting on Sunday, to demand improvement of their conditions and provision of a suitable working environment.