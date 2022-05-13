Namibia: Treasury Postpones Pension Reservation Regulations

13 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

FINANCE minister Iipumbu Shiimi has announced the postponement of the implementation of the regulation of the 75% preservation of retirement pension, to an unknown date.

This is to allow further consultations to take place, Shiimi's office said in a statement on Friday morning.

The regulations were due to come into effect on 1 October 2022, and called for pension fund beneficiaries to reserve a compulsory minimum of 75% of their pension benefits until they reach 55, the considered retirement age.

No date has been given on the timeframe of the envisaged consultations.

"It will be until the consultations are done," said ministry spokesperson Wilson Shikoto.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X