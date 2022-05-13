Namibia: Second Phase of Airport Road Project Starts

WORK on the second phase of a project to upgrade the road between Windhoek and Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) has started.

The second phase of the project is financed through a grant of more than N$1 billion from the Chinese government.

The contractor is Zhong Mei Engineering Group, which is a Namibian-registered Chinese-owned company, and the consultant is VKE Namibia Consulting Engineers under the supervision of the Roads Authority.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new phase of the project on Tuesday, minister of works and transport John Mutorwa said the phase involves the construction of the third and last section of the road as a dual carriageway.

Mutorwa said this phase starts at the Dordabis interchange and continues towards the HKIA, covering a distance of about 21 kilometres.

"I have been informed that the scope of works of this phase includes the construction of 21,3 kilometres of dual carriage freeway, three interchanges two river bridges and drainage structures," the minister said.

He said the project would provide ample opportunity for supplying and subcontracting specialised works to local small and medium enterprises and subcontractors.

Mutorwa said the road was a huge investment which would significantly contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country and would serve many generations to come.

"Furthermore, local subcontractors on the project will be exposed to technological advancements through skills transfer which may result in positive economic growth for the nation as a whole," Mutorwa said.

He said he had been informed of 270 jobs which would be created for Namibians during the construction period of this phase.

Roads Authority chief executive officer Conrad Lutombi this week said the construction is expected to be completed by September 2024.