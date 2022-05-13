Namibia: Covid-19 Update - New Regulations

THE Namibian government has decided that limits on public gatherings will remain unchanged at 1 000 people.

However, the public has been cautioned about the importance of maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks.

The regulation on the wearing of masks also remains unchanged.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said although it is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask, the wearing of masks is one of the critical interventions in preventing the transmission of infections.

It has been recommended that people continue to wear masks in public places and at all public gatherings including businesses, workplaces, on aeroplanes, at schools, as well as in public and private institutions.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated Namibians and non-Namibian citizens will be allowed to enter the country without a PCR test, provided they present proof of fully vaccinated status.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result valid within the period of 72 hours.

The new regulations are effective as from 16 May to 15 June.