Namibia: Covid-19 Update - New Regulations

13 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Namibian government has decided that limits on public gatherings will remain unchanged at 1 000 people.

However, the public has been cautioned about the importance of maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks.

The regulation on the wearing of masks also remains unchanged.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said although it is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask, the wearing of masks is one of the critical interventions in preventing the transmission of infections.

It has been recommended that people continue to wear masks in public places and at all public gatherings including businesses, workplaces, on aeroplanes, at schools, as well as in public and private institutions.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated Namibians and non-Namibian citizens will be allowed to enter the country without a PCR test, provided they present proof of fully vaccinated status.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result valid within the period of 72 hours.

The new regulations are effective as from 16 May to 15 June.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X