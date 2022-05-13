South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Welcomes Replenishment of Global Fund Grant for HIV and Aids Programmes

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), welcomes the signing of the Global Fund grant that will continue to support HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria programmes, as well as strengthen South Africa's health system.

The Global Fund has approved a grant amount of US$546,766,625 for the period, April 2022 to March 2025. During this period, the fund will assist in the continuing efforts to accelerate prevention in order to reduce mortality by providing HIV treatment, assist in giving care and support to all who have been infected and affected by HIV and AIDS.

This is the seventh replenishment since the first disbursement of US$ 1.3. billion in 2003, which South Africa will be receiving from the Global Fund for the period of three years.

Global Fund continues to be a key strategic partner for global health that South Africa has benefitted from, in terms of reaching the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets, as well as in supporting the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this grant, South Africa has made progress towards finding and diagnosing HIV patients. It has also ensured success for the country's efforts of integrating TB and HIV diagnosis and treatment response to both diseases.

The replenishment of the Global Fund will assist the country to continue making improvements in getting people tested for HIV, and to continue the progress towards achieving the 90-90-90 goal towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The grant will also ensure that South Africa's Tuberculosis programme is expanded in line with the 2022 World TB Day theme, which called for more investment from donors to end TB and save lives.

The fund has four Principal Recipients NACOSA, Beyond Zero, AIDS Foundation of South Africa (AFSA) and the National Department of Health. The signing also happens at the same time as the replenishment mission of the Global Fund, to advocate for the replenishment of the fund for the next funding grant cycle.

"The funding that the Global Fund provides to HIV/AIDS and TB programmes in South Africa has been used for its intended purpose. It is for this reason that the Global Fund continues to offer funding to ensure that as a country, we adequately respond to HIV, TB and the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for the support that the Global Fund continues to provide as this will ensure that we meet the objectives we have set towards 2030," said Deputy President Mabuza.