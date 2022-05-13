Ghana: AfDB to Leverage Its Equity in ADF to Raise Additional Resources for Development Projects

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina has said the Bank will leverage on African Development Fund to raise additional resources to support developmental projects on the African continent.

Dr Adesina, who paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday at the Jubilee House, said ADF has so far disbursed USD$45 million to support development projects in low-income countries.

Dr Adesina said the decision to leverage its equity in the ADF would be confirmed at the Bank's annual meetings this year, which will also mark the 50th anniversary of the African Development Fund.

The AfDB annual general meeting is scheduled for 23 to 27 of May 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Dr Adesina indicated that since its establishment, the ADF had provided funds to low-income countries of which Ghana was a beneficiary.

The AfDB boss said the Bank's decision to leverage its equity to raise additional resources for development would largely be successful with the support of African Heads of state.

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to influence his colleague Heads of State to come along as their support would be critical.

Apart from President Akufo-Addo, who is the host Head of State, some 10 other African Presidents would participate in the annual meetings in Accra.

Among them are the Senegalese President and Chairman of the African Union, Macky Sall, Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara and President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The rest are the President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum and President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani.

Dr Adesina commended President Akufo-Addo and the government, especially the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Minister of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Communications for the cooperation to host the event.