Ghana: We're Not Opposed to E-Levy - - MNAAG Assures President Akufo-Addo

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has said it is not opposed to the electronic levy tax (E-levy) and would support the government to make the implementation of the tax successful.

MMAAG, which was initially opposed to the introduction of the e-levy, now said after broad consultations and discussions, they have decided to support it and are committed to working with relevant stakeholders to make it successful.

"Let it be on the record, your excellency, that our organization believes in the payment of taxes as a major tool to drive the needed development and progress and would not do anything that would frustrate the success of the levy."

The Secretary of the MMAAG, Evans Otumfuo made these assurances when the Association paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.

Evans Otumfuo said despite their earlier resistance to the E-levy, the association understood that government would need to take drastic measures in drastic times.

He said the e-levy has been passed into law and that all citizens must obey, "so we are here as allies and not opposing forces."

The Association's Secretary commended the government for reducing the initial 1.75% to 1.5% and the exemptions to the payment of the tax.

Mr Otumfuo pleaded with President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization to address the deductions made on the Agent's accounts anytime they transferred monies into their bank accounts for purposes of accessing cash to serve customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured that MMAAG would partner with the government to sustain public education and sensitization on the implementation of the e-levy, as that would go a long way to protect the businesses of their members.

Evans Otumfuo said the feedback received on the implementation of the e-levy, from their customers indicated that education on the e-levy was extremely low.

He said fraud and identity theft were challenges that members of MMAAG faced daily.

Mr Otumfuo called for an engagement with the security agencies to find a solution to the problem.

President Akufo-Addo on his part welcomed the decision of MMAAG to support the implementation of the e-levy tax and commended the association for promising to partner with the government to educate and sensitize Ghanaians on the policy.